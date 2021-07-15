Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,869,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,579,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 941,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,271,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 585,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after buying an additional 215,882 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of IFFT opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

