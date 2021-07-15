Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 9,856 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.86. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

