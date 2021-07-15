Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 72,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

SXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.