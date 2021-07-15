Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.87 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,822 shares of company stock worth $30,520,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

