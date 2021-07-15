Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,370 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $220.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.79. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

