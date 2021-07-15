Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,325 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $72,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

