Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 335 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in GameStop were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GME. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

GameStop stock opened at $167.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.91. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

