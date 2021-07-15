Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 5,609 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $716.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

