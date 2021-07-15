Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.

THRY opened at $31.77 on Thursday. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Thryv will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,077 shares of company stock worth $24,408,618. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Thryv by 61.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

