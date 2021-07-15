Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research note on Monday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.89.
THRY opened at $31.77 on Thursday. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,065,077 shares of company stock worth $24,408,618. Insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Thryv by 61.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
