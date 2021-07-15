TIG Advisors LLC Acquires 94,331 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 481.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,331 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,570 shares of company stock worth $39,649,712 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.55. 1,150,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,576,760. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

