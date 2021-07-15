TIG Advisors LLC Invests $4.93 Million in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 497,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $131,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGCAU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. 10,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

