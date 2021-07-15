TIG Advisors LLC Purchases 1,159,506 Shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) by 1,159.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,259,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159,506 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition were worth $12,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth $125,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in NextGen Acquisition by 93.6% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 951,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 460,299 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $23,648,000. 50.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGAC. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NGAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,953. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

NextGen Acquisition Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.