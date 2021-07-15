TIG Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 304,394 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 304,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,673,000. PRA Health Sciences makes up about 1.8% of TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $193,933,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $3,389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRAH. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH remained flat at $$165.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 57 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.07. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

