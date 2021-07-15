Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 373,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 194.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 72,640 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 580,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,155,000 after buying an additional 48,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.39. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.