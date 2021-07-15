Titus Wealth Management Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $775.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.37.

Shares of NVDA opened at $781.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $695.99. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $391.08 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The company has a market capitalization of $486.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total value of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.