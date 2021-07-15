TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$149.00 to C$150.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on X. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$149.71.

Shares of TSE X opened at C$130.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$132.40.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. On average, analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

