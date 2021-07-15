Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 134.6% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,404. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $115.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.27.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.