Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells $1,068,280.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Carl B. Marbach sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $1,068,280.00.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after buying an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $53,968,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

