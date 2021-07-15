Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.58. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 157,915 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market cap of C$332.95 million and a P/E ratio of -83.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57.

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$98,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,996,895 shares in the company, valued at C$7,845,125.15. Also, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$141,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,790.56. Insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $333,405 over the last ninety days.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

