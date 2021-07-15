Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of TRMLF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

