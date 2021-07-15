Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$47.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.73.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$34.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$12.33 and a 52 week high of C$36.18.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In other news, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

