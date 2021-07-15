Traders Buy High Volume of EOG Resources Call Options (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 77,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,174% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,058 call options.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $79.66 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 796.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

