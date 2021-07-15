Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 734 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.44.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

