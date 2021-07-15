Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 32,183 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 756% compared to the average daily volume of 3,759 call options.

UPWK opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.44 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.07. Upwork has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

