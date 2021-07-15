Traders Purchase Large Volume of SS&C Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,048 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 811% compared to the average volume of 115 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.34. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

