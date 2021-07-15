TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,810 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.34% of TransAct Technologies worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TACT opened at $13.11 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 million, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.02.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 23.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.