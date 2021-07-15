TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $31.69

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $38.65. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 9,729 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $934.38 million, a P/E ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $136,698.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $43,696.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,939 shares of company stock worth $584,539. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

