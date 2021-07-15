TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Up 666.7% in June

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TANNZ opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $26.64.
About TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030
