TravelNote (TVNT) Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TravelNote has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $23,747.57 and $2,116.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00041322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00116167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00148372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,510.28 or 0.99981564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.42 or 0.01000822 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

