Treat DAO Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $949,582.75 and $229.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00114432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00151323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,738.17 or 0.99598549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00978156 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

