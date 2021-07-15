Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRMR stock opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

