Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$3.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.53.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.60. 208,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,088. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.83 and a 1 year high of C$2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663.54 million and a PE ratio of -9.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.49.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.0496337 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.