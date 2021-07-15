Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $210.52

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 210.52 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 4517962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.80 ($2.70).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.20.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.