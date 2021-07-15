Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Down 5.1%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 14,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,549,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tronox by 420.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 236,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tronox by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 65,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tronox by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 368,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

