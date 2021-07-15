Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Update

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $647,266,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

