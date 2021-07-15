Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL) Director Purchases $47,352.50 in Stock

Trulite, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUL) Director Susan Thronson acquired 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,352.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUL opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Trulite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Get Trulite alerts:

Trulite Company Profile

Trulite, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development, production, sourcing, marketing, and sale of portable, semi-portable and stationary products, components, and systems that generate powers for off-grid applications in the United States. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaic solar panels, wind micro-turbines, batteries, charge controllers, and inverters.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Trulite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.