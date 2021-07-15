TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $42,483.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $42,483.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.78 or 0.00851509 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

