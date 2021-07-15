Twitter (TWTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Twitter has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Twitter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $70.27 on Thursday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,308 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.95.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

