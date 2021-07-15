U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Sold by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,533. The firm has a market cap of $432.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on USX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

