UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after purchasing an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

WWW stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $56,384.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

