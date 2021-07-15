UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,613.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $1,692,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.58. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.