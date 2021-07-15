UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,145 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHCT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.39. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

