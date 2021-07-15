UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $68.83 on Thursday. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

