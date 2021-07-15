UBS Group AG Acquires 3,981 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 238.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,904,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $463,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,886,988 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NARI opened at $85.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 389.61 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

