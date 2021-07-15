UBS Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €20.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FRA FNTN opened at €19.84 ($23.34) on Monday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.40.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

