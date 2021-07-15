UBS Group Analysts Give Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) a $36.32 Price Target

UBS Group set a $36.32 target price on Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VTXPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Victrex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Victrex from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78. Victrex has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

