UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $52.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.74. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $68.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.4382 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

