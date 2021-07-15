UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut UDG Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UDG Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of UDHCF stock remained flat at $$14.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67. UDG Healthcare has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

