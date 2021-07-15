UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 20743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,423,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of UDR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.21, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

About UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

