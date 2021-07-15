UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 20743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.
UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.08.
In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock worth $3,662,015 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.21, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.
About UDR (NYSE:UDR)
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
