UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Short Interest Update

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 914,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 155,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,052. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Aegis started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

